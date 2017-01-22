Russia says Putin, Trump to soon talk by phone

Moscow : Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak to US President Donald Trump over phone in the coming days, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin will congratulate Trump on his inauguration during the conversation as a “protocol necessity”, Xinhua cited RIA Novosti news agency quoting Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

A meeting between the two leaders will possibly be held in the coming months, rather than coming weeks, said the spokesman, adding that the specific date is expected to be discussed during the phone conversation.

As for violent anti-Trump protests, Peskov said Russia opposes meddling in other countries’ internal affairs and thus the United States should handle the issue by itself.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th US President at an inauguration ceremony held on Friday morning at Capitol Hill, overshadowed by occasional rain and violent protests.–IANS