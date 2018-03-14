‘Russia is irresponsible force of instability in world’

Washington : Russia is “an irresponsible force of instability” in the world, former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said as he slammed Moscow over its alleged involvement in an ‘outrageous’ nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed after being poisoned last week. Both remain in a serious condition along with a police officer who came in contact with the military-grade nerve agent. Tillerson also said the US would stand “in solidarity” with the UK and would coordinate its response to the attack.

“We have full confidence in the UK’s investigation and its assessment that Russia was likely responsible for the nerve agent attack that took place in Salisbury last week,” he said in a statement.

