Rohingya flee no man’s land after threat from Myanmar soldiers

Tombru (Bangladesh) : Hundreds of Rohingya living in no man’s land have left their makeshift camp and crossed into Bangladesh after soldiers from Myanmar used loud hailers to threaten them, community leaders said on Wednesday.

Around 6,000 Rohingya have been living on a thin stretch of land between the two countries since fleeing Myanmar in the wake of a brutal military crackdown on the Muslim minority in late August.

They were among the first to flee Myanmar when the violence erupted last year and set up makeshift shelters in no man’s land in the weeks before Bangladesh agreed to let the Rohingya into the country.

In recent weeks they have come under pressure from soldiers who have stepped up patrols along the barbed wire border fence just yards (metres) away from the camp and broadcast messages using loud hailers ordering the Rohingya to leave.

Community leader Dil Mohammad said the messages had spread panic through the camp.

“We can’t now sleep peacefully. Most of the Rohingya in the camps now want to flee and take shelter in Bangladesh,” Mohammad said.

“Around 150 families have already left the camp for Bangladesh as they were afraid they might be forcefully sent back to Rakhine,” he told AFP, referring to the area of Myanmar where the Rohingya used to live.

One Border Guard Bangladesh official said the Myanmar soldiers were playing the announcement at least 10 to 15 times a day.

In it, they urge the Rohingya to leave, saying the land they are on is under their jurisdiction and threatening them with prosecution if they remain.

Last week Bangladesh and Myanmar officials visited the camp and urged the refugees to return to Rakhine.

But community leaders have said they won’t go back unless their demands for citizenship and security guarantees are met.

Myanmar views the Rohingya as illegal settlers from Bangladesh and has long denied them citizenship and basic rights.