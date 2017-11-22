Robert Mugabe resigns: Looking back at 37 years of a topsy-turvy ride in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday after the impeachment process began against him in the Parliament. The impeachment process was initiated after he failed to resign from the presidency by Monday afternoon, the deadline set by ruling ZANU-PF party.

The matter came to this end after Zimbabwe’s military seized power early on Wednesday and since then 93-year-old Mugabe had been delaying his resignation.

Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980 and once proclaimed that “only God will remove me,” resigned as president. The Speaker of the Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, read out the letter in which Mugabe said, “I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect.”

The letter further said that, Mugabe was tendering his resignation to “allow a smooth transfer of power”.

On the streets, the news that his long and often brutal leadership was over sparked wild celebrations on Tuesday evening. Car horns honked and large crowds erupted into ecstatic cheers and dancing. The likely next president is Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mugabe sacked as his deputy earlier this month in a move that pushed infuriated army chiefs to seize power and force Mugabe’s exit.

But who exactly is Robert Mugabe and why he is so controversial?

Robert Mugabe for some will always be a hero who brought independence and put an end to white-minority rule. But to his growing number of critics this highly educated politician became an African dictator, who destroyed an entire country in order to keep his job.

Robert Mugabe led his country as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987 and as President from 1987 to 2017.

In 1964, ZANU was banned by Rhodesia’s colonial government and Mugabe was imprisoned. In prison Mugabe taught English to his fellow prisoners and earned multiple graduate degrees by correspondence from the University of London. Freed in 1974, Mugabe went into exile in Zambia and Mozambique, and in 1977 he gained full control of ZANU’s political and military fronts.

He reluctantly took part in the peace negotiations brokered by the United Kingdom that resulted in the Lancaster House Agreement. The agreement dismantled white minority rule and resulted in the 1980 general election, at which Mugabe led ZANU-PF to victory and became Prime Minister of the newly renamed Zimbabwe.

In 1987, Mugabe switched tactics, inviting ZAPU to be merged with the ruling ZANU-PF and creating a de facto one-party authoritarian state with himself as the ruling president.

Since then, it has been a long journey for Robert Mugabe, and he ruled as President till 2017. Until the impeachment process started.

Robert Mugabe also sacked Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, paving way for his much younger wife Grace to succeed him, fearing it meant the end for them as the powers behind the throne.

He had survived numerous previous crises and predictions of his demise but with his powers failing at the age of 93, his former comrades-in-arms turned on him, favouring Mnangagwa.

