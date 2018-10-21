Roadside bomb kills 11 in Afghanistan; victims of blast include 6 children

Kabul: Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least 11 civilians in the eastern Nangarhar province. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the victims of Sunday’s blast include six children.

The attack occurred on the second day of Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections, which were extended because of attacks on Saturday and technical issues that caused hours of delays.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar. Afghan civilians are often killed by roadside bombs intended to target security forces.