Rescue work paused for 10 hours: Thai commander

Mae Sai : Efforts to extract the remaining boys who are trapped in a flooded Thai cave have been paused for at least 10 hours, the operation commander told reporters after six were rescued.

“The next operation is not expected to start for at least another 10 hours,” rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, as remaining members of the group remain trapped inside.

Meanwhile, a total of six boys among a group of 13 trapped inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued, a defence ministry official said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, A total of six boys among a group of 13 trapped inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued, a defence ministry official said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rescuers in northern Thailand today extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.

The head of the operation said it was going “better than expected.”

The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began on Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.

“The operation went much better than expected,” Narongsak said at a news conference, adding that the healthiest were taken out first. He said the next phase of the operation would start in 10-20 hours.