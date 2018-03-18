Reinstatement of charges against Jacob Zuma hailed

Pretoria : South African political parties, former presidents and civil society have welcomed the reinstatement of corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

The country’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday announced that Zuma will be charged for corruption, racketeering and money laundering which were dropped in 2009, Xinhua news agency reported. Former President Frederik de Klerk welcomed the reinstatement of the charges against Zuma. De Klerk said there is a lot of public interest in the case and called for NPA to prosecute without fear or favour. “While the successful prosecution of highly-connected political figures will go some way towards assuaging the angst-ridden South African public, it is still not enough to fully restore confidence in this vital institution,” said.