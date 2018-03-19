Ready to take on ‘Sharif Mafia’, says Imran Khan

Islamabad : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that he is ready to take on “Sharif Mafia”.

While addressing his party’s social media team here Khan said, “I am impatiently waiting for the ‘big match’, the general election 2018”, as told by the Dawn.He asked his social media team to expand and bring a change by introducing new ideas to develop public opinion against “Sharif Mafia” while alleging that ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had looted the national wealth and stashed it abroad.

He further said, “The PTI volunteers and their passion must defeat the paid (social media) mafia of the Sharifs’ PML-N,” he said adding the next general election would decide the fate of youth in Pakistan.

Khan claimed that people will be given the party tickets on the basis of merit and popularity in their respective constituencies.