Ready for bloody battle against enemies: Xi

China will guard its sovereignty, not concede an inch of land, says the Chinese Prez

Beijing : President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China won’t cede even an inch of its land and was prepared to fight the bloody battle against its enemies.

“Not a single inch of our land will be or can be ceded from China,” Xi said on the concluding day of the annual session of the National’s People’s Congress – China’s parliament, reports IANS.

“We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies,” Xi said at the Great Hall.

Xi’s views were echoed by Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

China fears secession by Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In a departure from the past, Xi addressed the closing session with rabble speech televised live all over the country.

“We should safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and achieve full unification of the motherland. This is the aspiration of all Chinese people. This is also in line with fundamental of the Chinese nation,” he said in an apparent reference to Taiwan which China claims as part of it.

He also delivered a stern message to the separatists.

“Faced with this important question of our nation and history any action that separates the country is doomed to fail. These separatist actions will be met with the condemnation of the people and punishment of the history,” he said.

“Chinese people have strong determination, full confidence and every capability to triumph over all the separatist actions,” he said.

Besides Taiwan, China brands the Dalai Lama as “splitist”. China is also carrying out extensive crackdown in the Muslim Uygur majority Xinjiang against the separatist group East Turkistan Islamic Movement, (ETIM).

Xi said any actions and tricks to split China are certain to meet with the people’s condemnation and the punishment.

Seeking to allay fears about absolute powers enjoyed by him controlling all levers of power, Xi vowed to continue to serve as a servant of the people.

He also sought to allay the concerns of the world over the rise of China, saying that China’s development does not pose a threat to any other country.

“China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion. Only those who are accustomed to threatening others see everyone as a threat,” he said, taking a dig at the US.

“The Chinese people’s sincere wish and practical action to contribute to the peace and development of humanity should not be misinterpreted, nor should they be distorted,” Xi said, adding that “justice will prevail!”

Xi said China will stay on the path of peaceful development, and continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.

He said China endeavours to uphold international fairness and justice. China advocates that all issues in the world should be settled through consultation with people around the world.

China will not impose its will on others, Xi added.

PM Modi greets Chinese Prez

Beijing: Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday during which the Indian PM congratulated the Chinese President on his re-election for another five-years. The telephonic talk between Modi and Xi came a day after Modi congratulated Xi on Chinese social media. “Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People’s Republic of China,” Modi had said in his message posted in his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I look forward to working with you for further development of our bilateral relations,” he had said.

Last week, Xi was unanimously elected by the 2970 deputies of rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).