Rahul Gandhi meets Singapore PM

Singapore : Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed wide range of topics related to India-Singapore ties.

Gandhi is on a three-day trip to Singapore as part of the Congress party’s efforts to connect with the diaspora. “I had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong earlier today,” Gandhi said in a tweet Our discussions covered a wide range of topics concerning our countries, the tweet said.

Gandhi met Prime Minister Lee along with Congress leader Milind Deora and telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda. “Pleased to have met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong this morning along with Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora,” Gandhi posted on Facebook with some photographs. Always a pleasure to see @leehsienloong, Singapore’s Prime Minister. First met him in New Delhi in 2005 during the launch of the India-Singapore Parliamentary Forum, which @VivianBala & I founded & co-chaired, Deora tweeted.