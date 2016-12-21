Islamabad : Former Pakistan president general (retired) Pervez Musharraf has said former army chief general Raheel Sharif helped him to leave the country by influencing the courts. “Well he, (Raheel Sharif) did help me and I am absolutely clear and grateful. I have been his boss and I have been the army chief before him… he helped out, because the cases are politicised, they put me on the ECL, they turned it into a political issue,” the Dawnquoted Musharraf, as saying in an interview to a local news channel. He said that unfortunately someone had to reveal this. Musharraf said the judiciary should move towards justice. He said that the army chief had a role to play in releasing the pressure behind the scenes as these courts work under pressure behind the scenes and then give decisions.
Raheel Sharif helped me in leaving Pakistan, says Musharraf
Tagged with: ECL Former army Raheel Sharif
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now
By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270…
Reversing deposit curbs, RBI salvages ground
The Reserve Bank of India’s reversal of the notification issued on Monday last restricting deposits of over Rs 5,000 in…
E-payments: Dangerous unaccounted exceptions
The phase of ‘demonetisation’ or de-legalising Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes is drawing to a close. By December 31, it will…
Not the time for BJP to be complacent
Modi and the BJP may have won the battle of perception in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation. But over-confidence kills…
Syrian shadow on Russian envoy’s killing
The killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, by a policeman in Ankara who was enraged over the…