Raheel Sharif helped me in leaving Pakistan, says Musharraf

Islamabad : Former Pakistan president general (retired) Pervez Musharraf has said former army chief general Raheel Sharif helped him to leave the country by influencing the courts. “Well he, (Raheel Sharif) did help me and I am absolutely clear and grateful. I have been his boss and I have been the army chief before him… he helped out, because the cases are politicised, they put me on the ECL, they turned it into a political issue,” the Dawnquoted Musharraf, as saying in an interview to a local news channel. He said that unfortunately someone had to reveal this. Musharraf said the judiciary should move towards justice. He said that the army chief had a role to play in releasing the pressure behind the scenes as these courts work under pressure behind the scenes and then give decisions.