Putin’s ex-minister risks decade in jail over $ 2 mn ‘bribe’

Moscow : A Russian court is set to rule on Friday in the high-profile trial of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a bribe from an oil boss close to President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors have asked the Moscow court to find the 61-year-old guilty on charges he took a USD 2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, head of the state oil giant Rosneft, in a sting operation.

They urged the judge to sentence Ulyukayev to 10 years in a “harsh regime” prison colony and order him to pay a fine of 500 million rubles (USD 8.5 million). The hearing, at which the judge will pronounce a verdict and then hand down a sentence, is due to open at 10 am (0700 GMT). Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, is the highest-ranking official arrested during Putin’s 17 years in power.

He was arrested at Rosneft’s headquarters last year after being handed a bag containing USD 2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting. Sechin told investigators that Ulyukayev had demanded the bribe in return for backing a controversial deal in which Rosneft acquired a stake in Bashneft, another state-run oil group.