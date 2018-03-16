Putin urges citizens to vote in presidential election

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the citizens to cast their votes in Sunday’s presidential election for the country’s future development.”Dear Russian citizens, as the incumbent president, I ask you to go to the polling station on Sunday. Use your right to choose the future for our great and beloved Russia.” Putin said in a special address to voters.

The Constitution of the Russian Federation dictates that the only source of power is the people and “the future of Russia and our children depends on the will of every Russian citizen” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.Putin will compete with seven other candidates in the election.He is widely expected to win with a landslide given his high approval ratings