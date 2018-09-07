Putin ‘ultimately’ to blame for spy poisoning, says UK

London : Britain said on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin had “ultimate” responsibility for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England, as it prepared to brief the UN Security Council.

London has accused two members of Russian military intelligence of using Novichok to try to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the southwestern city of Salisbury. Security Minister Ben Wallace said Putin bore ultimate responsibility for the poisoning. “Ultimately he does in so far as he is the president of the Russian Federation and it is his government that controls, funds and directs the military intelligence, the GRU, via his ministry of defence.”

He told BBC radio: “I don’t think anyone can ever say that Mr Putin isn’t in control of his state…. And the GRU is without doubt not rogue.

“It is led, linked to both the senior members of the Russian general staff and the defence minister, and through that into the Kremlin and the president’s office.”

Britain has previously pointed the finger at Moscow for the March 4 attack, sparking furious denials.

In the aftermath, Britain and its allies expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, prom­pt­ing Russian to respond in kind. The US also imposed fresh sanctions. Meanwhile, UK police now believe the deadly nerve agent used in the attempted murder of Skirpals was brought into the country in a counterfeit perfume bottle with a specially made poison applicator.

May’s statement on unacceptable: Russia

Moscow: British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was “absolutely unacceptable,” the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

“It contains a number of peremptory accusations against Russia and two of our citizens. We strongly reject these insinuations,” the ministry said, Xinhua reported. Traces of the deadly nerve agent Novichok used in the attack have been found in a London hotel, May told MPs on Wednesday in the House of Commons.