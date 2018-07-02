Protests across US over Prez Trump’s immigration policies

Washington : Tens of thousands of people, including Indian Americans, took to streets in several US cities to protest against controversial immigration policies of President Donald Trump which has resulted in separation of children of illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has resulted in the separation of nearly 2,000 children from their parents and guardians, sparking a public outcry. Hundreds of people braved scorching sun at a park near the White House here to protest immigration policies of President Trump.

Similar protests across the country mostly led by Democratic party leaders and rights activists on Saturday demanded that Trump’s immigration policies be humane and under no circumstances separate kids from their parents who cross the border illegally, reports

“When people come into our Country illegally, we must immediately them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering. Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world,” Trump tweeted as large number of people came out on streets and in public places including outside the White House against his immigration policies.”Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime.

Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime!” alleged the US president. “We’re here to say to Trump: End this zero-tolerance policy,” Indian American Congresswoman Pramila said at the Washington rally organised by a coalition of organisations formed American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Move On. “Get these kids out of cages and reunite them with their parents,” Jayapal said at the rally christened ‘Families Belong Together,’ which among others was joined by a number of celebrities, including Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys, Diane Guerrero, a star on Netflix’s ‘Orange is the New Black,’ and ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In Atlanta, the legendary civil rights leaders and Congressman John Lewis, 78, slammed Trump for his immigration policies.

“There is no such thing as an illegal human being. We are all humans,” he said.”Today, people are coming together all across the country to say that we can’t be locking up children and separating families,”

In New York, “By forcibly ripping families apart at the border, the Trump administration showed the world how morally bankrupt it truly is,” said Steven Choi from the New York Immigration Coalition.