Renowned scientist Professor Stephen Hawking passes away at the age of 76, said family spokesperson. His family released a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning confirming his death at his home in Cambridge, reported The Guardian.

The statement which was released by the family said, "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."