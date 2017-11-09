Priti’s future as UK minister hangs in balance

breach of code

London : Britain’s senior-most Indian-origin minister, Priti Patel, is facing a very serious prospect of losing her Cabinet post after it emerged that she had two further meetings with Israeli officials that were not disclosed through the proper procedure.

The international development minister, who was in Africa on an official visit to Uganda and Ethiopia, has had to abandon her tour and fly back to London today “at the request of the Prime Minister”.

Downing Street, which has declined to comment further on the matter, had earlier said that Prime Minister Theresa May had accepted Patel’s apology over a series of meetings while she was on a holiday in Israel in August, without reporting them to the Foreign Office. But new revelations about her further meetings with Israeli officials following that visit have made her position within the Cabinet very precarious.

It is understood Patel, 45, met Israel’s public security minister, Gilad Erdan, in the UK Parliament complex in early September and an Israeli foreign ministry official, Yuval Rotem, in New York later that month. The British Prime Minister was reportedly told about the unreported New York meeting during Patel’s apology conversation at Downing Street on Monday but only learned about the unreported meeting with Erdan after the talks on Tuesday.