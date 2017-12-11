Prince William, Harry announce sculptor for mother Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace

New Delhi: As a mark of respect to Diana, the Princess of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry announced that a statue of their late mother was being created. The statue, which will be erected at the grounds of the Kensington Palace, has been commissioned as a celebration of the late Princess’ life and legacy, and is estimated to be unveiled in 2019.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have chosen Ian Rank-Broadley as the sculptor, who was also the brains behind the effigy of Queen Elizabeth that has been used to decorate all British coins since 1998.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pleased to announce that they have chosen Ian Rank-Broadley as the sculptor to create the statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/bvHIH80yMF

Speaking on the announcement, Their Royal Highnesses, in a statement, said: “We have been touched by the kind words and memories so many people have shared about our mother over these past few months. It is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the UK and across the world, even twenty years after her death.”

“Ian is an extremely gifted sculptor and we know that he will create a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother. We look forward to unveiling the statue, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy,” it further noted.

Known as the people’s Princess, Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her sudden death sent the whole Britain into a period of mourning.

Diana has been considered as a fashion icon, time and again. Her style continues to be emulated by women around the world, even in the present day, and has many accolades to her kitty in this regard. The Princess was named to the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1989.

Further, in 2004, People magazine cited her as one of the all-time most beautiful women, and in 2012, Time included Diana on its All-TIME 100 Fashion Icons list.