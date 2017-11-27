Prince Harry to marry girlfriend Meghan Markle next year

London: A royal announcement on Monday confirmed Britain’s Prince Harry’s will marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle next year.

The announcement by Clarence House said the the prince, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Markle next spring and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London, reports the BBC.

The couple, who have been dating since July 2016, got engaged in November.

In a statement, Prince Harry said he was “delighted to announce” the engagement and had received the blessing of Markle’s parents.

Prince Harry and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple in September.