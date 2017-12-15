Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed on May 19

London: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be held on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month and said the wedding ceremony would take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception, the BBC reported.

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating since July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September.