Prez-elect expands inner circle with new security official

West Palm Beach (US) : President-elect Donald Trump tapped an experienced hand from the George W Bush era and a longtime Trump Organisation official to become members of his inner circle when he assumes office next month, reports AP.

Thomas Bossert will become an assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism.

A statement from Trump’s transition team said Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism and cybersecurity, and coordinate the Cabinet’s process for making and executing policy in those areas.