Pressure mounts on UN against ‘killer robots’

Geneva : The United Nations on Friday closed the first-ever talks on fully autonomous weapons, with experts warning that time was running out to set rules for the use of the machines dubbed “killer robots”.

The UN is facing mounting pressure to act against weapons systems – likely to be battle ready soon – that can identify and destroy targets without human control.

The five-day meeting of the UN’s Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), marked an initial step towards an agreed set of rules governing the weapons.

Twenty-two countries, mostly those with smaller military budgets and lesser technical know-how, have called for an outright ban, arguing that automated weapons are by definition illegal as every individual decision to launch a strike must be made by a human. The prospects for ban treaty remain dim for now, diplomats said.

But in a statement summing up the discussions, the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots pressure group said “a majority of states now accept that some form of human control must be maintained over weapons systems.”