President Trump makes defiant ‘America first’ inauguration pledge

Washington: Donald Trump was sworn-in on Friday as the 45th US President, capping a roller-coaster journey he began as a political outsider and setting off a four-year term promising to adopt “America First” as his governance mantra and transfer power from Washington DC to the people.

Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.

Trump placed his left hand on two bibles including the historic Abraham Lincoln Bible, recited the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol to become the most powerful man on earth. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts. In his maiden address to the nation from the US Capitol, Trump promised his countrymen to rebuild the country to “bring back our dreams” wherein “America First” would be the key to his governance.

He vowed to eradicate “radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth” and assured the world that his administration does not want to impose its governance over other countries. “Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done,” Trump said in an optimistic inaugural speech that lasted for over 16 minutes.

In an apparent reference to his election campaign, Trump said for too long, a small group in US capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth, he rued. “Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land,” Trump said.

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to the American people,” Trump said, as he vowed to address the ills he sees plaguing the nation, including gun violence, drugs and crime. “This American carnage stops right here and right now,” he asserted in presence of outgoing President Barack Obama.

“That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you,” Trump said. “The time for empty talk is over,” he said. “The time for action” has arrived he said as he vowed a new “national pride” that will “heal divisions.”

In an effort to unite the country, Trump said what truly matters is not which party controls the government, but whether the government is controlled by the people. “January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” he said. “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before,” he told his countrymen.

“We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans,” Trump said. Continuing with one of his election campaign theme, Trump said that for many decades, Americans have enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry.

“Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay,” he said. “We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind,” he added.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said. PTI

Modi greets Trump on becoming President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office as the 45th President of the United States, and extended his best wishes to him in leading USA to “greater achievements” in the coming years.

“Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

He further said that he was looking forward to working with President Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of the cooperation between the two nations. -ANI