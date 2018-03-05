President Trump hails XI for abolishing term limit

Washington : Praising his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for moving to abolish limits on his term in office, US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested his country might try the same someday, a media report said.

Trump said this during a close-door meeting with top Republican fundraisers and supporters, according to CNN, which obtained a copy of his remarks. “He’s (Xi) now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday,” Trump said, reports PTI.

According to CNN, Trump’s address to his fund raisers and supporters was full of jokes and was delivered in a lighthearted manner. His remarks, likely made in jest, come days after the ruling Communist Party of China said it would abolish term limits on the presidency thus paving the way for Xi to possibly remain president for life. In the US, a president can serve for a maximum of two four-year terms.

In his remarks, Trump decried the current electoral system which he had repeatedly slammed as being “rigged” in the 2016 presidential campaign. “I’m telling you, it’s a rigged system folks,” Trump said. “I’ve been saying that for a long time. It’s a rigged system. And we don’t have the right people in there yet. We have a lot of great people, but certain things, we don’t have the right people,” he was quoted as saying.

Trade war: China warns US

Beijing : China on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump that there would be consequences if Washington launched a trade war.

“China does not want a trade war with the US, but if it takes actions to hurt China’s interests, China will not sit by idly and will take necessary measures,” Zhang Yesui, a spokesperson for China’s National People’s Congress, said. Zhang also warned Washington that policies based on “misjudgement or wrong presumptions will hurt relations and bring about consequences that neither side would want to see”, reports Efe news.

These remarks come after Trump on Thursday announced that his administration will impose 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium products and described trade wars as “good”.

Zhang said that the total trade between the two economic powers reached more than $580 billion in 2017 so “it is natural that there are some frictions”. However, he insisted that cooperation was the only way to resolve those differences, citing the example of Chinese top economic adviser Liu He’s visit to Washington this week for a series of meetings with US government officials.