President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to ex-Cuban PM Fidel Castro

Havana [Cuba]: President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind began their state visit to Cuba by paying homage to former Cuban prime minister Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba.

Earlier today, President Kovind was received by Cuban officials at the José Martí International Airport. “Honoured to begin my state visit to Cuba by paying homage to Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba. A great friend of India, who lent dignity & strength to the voice of developing countries in the international arena. His leadership shall continue to inspire millions #PresidentKovind” President Kovind tweeted.

Later, President Kovind is scheduled to visit Mahatma Gandhi Monument and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. He will then visit Centro De Ingenera Genetica Biotechnologya, where he will be received by Dr Adverdo Martinez, president of Cuba Pharma to attend a presentation on Cuban Pharma industry. President Kovind is then scheduled to visit Revolution Square. Later in the day, President Kovind and his Cuban counterpart will sign Memorandum of Understanding. President Kovind is on a three-nation visit to Greece, Suriname and Cuba. Prior to Cuba, President Kovind visited Greece and Suriname and discussed issues of bilateral concerns with the concerned dignitaries of respective countries.