President Trump signs first bill into law

Washington D.C: White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump has signed his first bill into law that would allow retired General James Mattis to serve as defense secretary by waiving the legal requirement that he be out of the military for seven years before doing so.

The 45th US President cleared the way for his defense secretary by signing a bill passed by Congress earlier this month, reports the CNN.

However, Mattis requires the approval of the senate to remain on his post.

The bill was signed by Trump in the Capitol, surrounded by congressional leaders.

The other papers which Trump signed included formal nominations for his Cabinet and a proclamation for a national day of patriotism, said Spicer.