Washington : President Donald Trump has decided to fire his National Security Advisor Lt. Gen HR McMaster and is scouting to find a replacement before the planned high-profile North Korea meetings, according to US media reports.

The Washington Post reported that Trump is “now comfortable” with ousting McMaster with whom he never personally gelled, but is willing to take time executing the move because he wants to ensure both that the three-star Army General is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, however, dismissed the reports and said that there were no changes at the National Security Council (NSC), reports PTI.

Citing five sources with knowledge of the president’s plans, the daily said, “The turbulence is part of a broader potential shake-up under consideration by Trump that is likely to include senior officials at the White House, where staffers are gripped by fear and uncertainty as they await the next move from an impulsive president who enjoys stoking conflict.” Rejecting the report, Sanders said, “Just spoke to the president and McMaster. Contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC.” McMaster is Trump’s second national security adviser after Michael Flynn was dismissed last year for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US. The NSC is one of the most powerful wing of the White House that drives the administration’s national security agenda.

The daily reported that Trump has complained that McMaster is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long and seem irrelevant.

China warns Trump against approving US-Taiwan travel bill

Beijing: The Chinese government on Friday warned that the US-Taiwan travel bill, which would allow US officials to travel to Taiwan for diplomatic missions, would severely damage ties between Washington and Beijing.The warning coincided with the deadline for US President Donald Trump to sign the bill into law or reject the legislation, Efe news agency reported.”The so-called bill you mention, though not legally binding, severely violates the ‘one China principle’ as well as joint US-China communiques, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference.Lu said that Beijing had sent formal protests to Washington asking them to avoid formal contacts with Taiwan in order not to adversely affect relations and cooperation between the US and China, reports IANS.