PPP welcomes Imran’s move to field PTI candidates against Zardari, Bilawal

Islamabad [Pakistan]: The Pakistan Peoples Party has welcomed Imran Khan’s announcement to field Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates against former president Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana in the by-elections or general elections and urged him to firmly stand by his decision.

Zardari had announced on the ninth death anniversary of the PPP’s slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto that he and his son Bilawal, would contest the elections to get elected to Parliament.

He had said that he would contest the election from Nawabshah constituency, while Bilawal would contest from Larkana constituency.

“The PPP upholds and welcomes the democratic right of Imran Khan to contest elections against its leaders anywhere and at any time in the country and the Party looks forward to a healthy democratic electoral contest,” the Express Tribune quoted PPP spokesperson, Senator Farhatullah Babar, as saying.

He said that Imran would expose himself to the charge of making U-turns if the PTI chief took back his words. Babar said it is an opportunity for Imran Khan to get rid of this charge and prove himself. He said that the party is more than happy to provide him with this opportunity.

The senator said Imran refused to leave his Bani Gala residence during his call to lock down Islamabad due to fear of being arrested.

“Imran can be confident that he will be able to freely contest elections in Sindh without the fear or threat of being arrested,” he said.