Residents are assisted into a truck after the local government implemented pre-emptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province on Sunday, due to the approaching typhoon Nock-Ten. A powerful typhoon with gusts reaching 235 kilometres (146 miles) an hour made landfall in the eastern Philippines late Sunday, the state weather service said. The eye of Typhoon Nock-Ten hit the remote island of Catanduanes just after 6:00 pm (local time), the weather service announced on its official Twitter site. There were no immediate official reports of damage or casualties. The military and local governments have moved more than 100,000 people from the coasts and other hazardous areas of Catanduanes and nearby areas of the Bicol peninsula after experts warned of possible huge waves, floods and landslides. The typhoon, the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year, was forecast to sweep west into the country’s most densely populated areas including the capital Manila, reports AFP.
Powerful typhoon slams the Philippines
