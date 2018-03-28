Porn star sues Trump’s lawyer

San Francisco: Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges of having an affair with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit for defamation against the US President’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, the media reported.

The suit, filed on Monday by her lawyer Michael Avenatti in California, comes a after CBS News aired a tell-all interview with Daniels regarding the affair more than a decade ago, and which the White House continues to deny, reports CNN.

Monday’s legal maneuver is an additional move in an ongoing suit by Daniels against Cohen, Trump and the limited liability company Cohen has said he established to facilitate a payment to Daniels ahead of the presidential election.

Cohen has denied Daniels’ claims but admitted to making the payment. The additional claim that Daniels filed on Monday states that Cohen’s denial is a defamatory statement.

“It was reasonably understood Cohen meant to convey that Clifford is a liar,” the complaint reads.

Avenatti added: “Cohen made the statement knowing it was false or had serious doubts about the truth of the statements.”

Daniels’ story came to light in a Wall Street Journal article earlier this year, and the ensuing attention has prompted legal complaints and a whirlwind of questions for Daniels, a porn star who alleges she had sex with Trump and signed a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for the payment from Cohen, CNN.

Lawyers for Cohen and Trump have fought back against Daniels and Avenatti in turn, and Cohen in an article published last week quipped about taking “an extended vacation” with the money he anticipates getting from Daniels in court over what he says are violations of the non-disclosure agreement.