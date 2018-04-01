Pope ‘ashamed’ youngsters will inherit fractured world
Pope Francis presides the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession at the Colosseum on Good Friday, on March 30, 2018 in Rome. Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. / AFP PHOTO / Marco BERTORELLO
Rome : Pope Francis on Saturday said he was “ashamed” that younger generations would inherit a world “fractured by divisions and wars”.
Speaking in Rome at the end of the traditional Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession, the pontiff said the world was “devoured by egotism in which the young, the sick, the old are marginalised”.
Amid tight security, around 20,000 faithful, many holding candles, gathered around Rome’s Colosseum for the religious ritual that evokes the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion.
The Italian capital has been put under tight surveillance following a week marked by a series of anti-terror arrests.
