Pope appeals for ‘decisive’ measures to end refugee crisis, avoids ‘Rohingyas’

Dhaka : Pope Francis on Thursday appealed to the international community to take “decisive measures” to address the plight of tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh as he arrived here on a historic visit to the Muslim-majority country.

The 80-year-old pontiff, however, did not use the word Rohingya, while referring to the refugees who have fled the Rakhine State of Myanmar after the military launched a crackdown. During his Myanmar visit also, he preferred not to use the word “Rohingya” in public, drawing criticism.

He joined a civic reception hosted by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban presidential palace. “It is imperative that the international community take decisive measures to address this grave crisis, not only by working to resolve the political issues that have led to the mass displacement of people, but also by offering immediate material assistance to Bangladesh in its effort to respond effectively to urgent human needs,” he said.

“None of us can fail to be aware of the gravity of the situation, the immense toll of human suffering involved, and the precarious living conditions of so many of our brothers and sisters, a majority of whom are women and children, crowded in the refugee camps,” the pope said. The pope’s comments came hours after his arrival in Dhaka to a red carpet reception for a three-day visit after he wrapped up his Myanmar tour sending out a message that justice and human rights is the foundation of peace in an apparent reference to Rohingya crisis. The head of the Catholic church appreciated Bangladesh for its stance in providing refuge to tens of thousands of forcibly displaced people saying “this has been done at no little sacrifice (and) it has also been done before the eyes of the whole world”. Rohingyas, who have faced persecution and discrimination in Myanmar for decades, are denied citizenship. Though they lived there for generations, the situation worsened in August when the army began what it called clearance operations in the northern Rakhine state following attacks on security positions by Rohingya militants.