Poland detains man suspected of spying for Russia

Warsaw: Poland’s counterintelligence agency ABW today said it has detained a Polish official over suspicions that he collaborated with Russian intelligence services.

“Marek W. maintained contact with agents from Russia’s special services and sent them information regarding investments important to Poland,” ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told the Polish news agency PAP.

He said the official had been detained on Friday and risks up to 10 years in prison if convicted of espionage. He added that the Marek W., who worked at the energy ministry according to local media, had transmitted information to Russia concerning the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project, which Poland staunchly opposes.

The Russia-Germany pipeline would run through the Baltic Sea and bypass current Russian gas transit countries Poland and Ukraine.