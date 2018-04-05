PML-N will not accept any delay in general polls: Sharif 

Islamabad : Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the country is now trapped in martial laws as he warned that his party will not accept any delay in the general election which is scheduled to be held in July.

Speaking to journalists outside the accountability court in Islamabad, which is hearing graft cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his family, Sharif claimed that a dubious game was being played in the country to which seasoned politicians were privy, The Express Tribune reported.

Terming the recently-elected Senate Chairman from Balochistan Sadiq Sanjrani a man of dubious character, Sharif said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should take notice of such activities. Sharif said the country managed to attain freedom from the British but is now trapped in martial laws. “There is no room to delay the general elections, it will not be accepted,” the ruling PML-N Qaid warned. Lashing out at former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif said, “I do not know the internal workings, but the antics of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson are shameful.” He also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, saying a politician should have principles and an ideology.

Recalling that Khan had previously termed Zardari a disease and pledged to never shake hands with him, Sharif said, “Ask him, did PTI not stamp on the teer symbol in the Senate elections?”

Sharifs and Imran under threat from Taliban

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is biding its time to target former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shahbaz Sharif, cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan and their families, a media report said on Wednesday.

“We have received multiple intelligence reports, submitted by the premier intelligence agency, that the TTP may attack the family members of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif,” a senior Interior Ministry official was quoted as saying by The News.

Following the intelligence reports, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) dispatched a formal threat letter to the police and law enforcement agencies, the paper said. The reports were received on April 1 and the same day an alert was issued to the departments concerned for taking preventive steps, the paper added. It said a separate intelligence report was also received stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan faced a serious threat to his life.

Citing its source, the paper said the information about the threat had also been communicated to Imran Khan and his associates on the directions of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.