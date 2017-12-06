Free Press Journal
Home / World / Plot to kill British PM Theresa May foiled

Plot to kill British PM Theresa May foiled

— By Asia News International | Dec 06, 2017 09:48 am
London: A terror plot to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, according to Sky News. The law enforcement agencies have arrested Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from south-east Birmingham.

They will be produced before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on terror charges on Wednesday. “The plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May,” the report quoted Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt as saying.


