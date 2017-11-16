Planet X, Theory vs Conspiracy: Nibiru drops fireball as it nears Earth to ‘end the world’

The Planet X or Nibiru has news in news for while now. Some people who believe in the Nibiru cataclysm, say it (Nibiru) is headed towards Earth, and it is going to end the world this weekend, on Sunday, November 19.

According to media reports, one Nibiru conspiracy peddler claimed the system will end the world this weekend, on Sunday November 19. There has been no credible evidence of its existence of Nibiru or Planet X, but still conspiracy theorists are looking for solutions to stop it. Well the online conspiracy theorists have also demanded NASA to use the world’s nuclear missiles to blast Planet X in the sky.

The Planet X is believed to be 10 times the size of the Earth, and it is thought that Planet X will cause massive earthquakes and tsunamis due to its huge gravitational pull.

But NASA doesn’t agree with this conspiracy, Dr David Morrison, an astronomer at NASA Ames Research Center, spoke about the hoax on a scientific radio show, in which he said,

“You’re asking me for a logical explanation of a totally illogical idea.

“There is no such planet, there never has been, [and] presumably there never will be.

“This year alone, the Nibiru doomsday date has been updated twice: the apocalypse was originally scheduled for September 23, moved to October 21, and now, the powers that be have settled on November 19.

“Honestly, if Nibiru is real — which it definitely isn’t — it sounds like a massive flake.”

So how did the conspiracy of Planet X emerge, the hoax was born online, in late 1990’s and then popularised by Nancy Lieder on the Zeta Talks Forum. Nancy Lieder who claims that as a girl she was contacted by gray extra-terrestrials called Zetas, She claimed that “Planet X”, which would soon pass by Earth and destroy civilization.

The complete denial by NASA is, however, unlikely to stop the Nibiru myth, and new dates being set if nothing happens on Sunday. Conspiracy theorists claim the latest NASA statements are all part of the cover up before Nibiru passes. NASA does believe there is a new huge planet called Planet 9 at the edge of the solar system, but that it will not come anywhere near Earth.

But now a new video has perpetrated on Youtube, which shows a bright orange object falling down to Earth in Bermuda, in the Pacific Ocean. The video is titled “Nibiru Planet X 2017 update – Planet X possible sighting over Bermuda.”

The video uploader believes that the bright orange object is debris of Planet X which is approaching Earth and further the uploader has also dismissed the theories that it could be wreckage of a plane.

Does Planet X really exist? Is the World really going to end, this coming Sunday, we will find out!