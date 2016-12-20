PLA photo of its plane flying over Taiwan sets off concerns

Beijing : A photo published by Chinese military showing its strategic bomber reportedly flying over Taiwan, days after Beijing’s spat with US President-elect Donald Trump over his questioning of ‘One China’ policy, has sparked concerns in the island, official media here reported.

The photo published by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) showing a long-range strategic bomber flying within visible range of Yushan, Taiwan’s highest mountain, has caused great concern in Taiwan amid debate about whether the mainland will reunify the island by force, state-run Global Times reported.

It said the PLA Air Force published the photo on its Sina Weibo account, showing an Xian H-6K bomber flying above the clouds with two mountain peaks rising in the distance.

“Military commentators on the mainland believe the peaks are of a mountain in Taiwan, which has made many netizens marvel at the PLA’s military capability,” the report said.

However, the spokesman of Taiwan’s “Defence Ministry,” Chen Zhongji, told the Central News Agency that military aircraft from the mainland could only fly outside the air defence identification zone of Taiwan and the ministry could monitor their movements, saying the guesses were “groundless”. The daily quoted a Military expert Chen Weihao as telling Taiwan-based satellite television channel and cable TV network TVBS that it was the first time that mainland aircraft had been photographed with Taiwan landscapes, which has a psychological impact on the island.

“Discussions about the possibility of the mainland reunifying Taiwan by force continues to gain momentum as pro- independence Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen keeps whipping up anti-mainland sentiment,” it said.

The report in the official media here followed war of words between China and Trump after he spoke to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which is unprecedented as US follows One China Policy under which China claims the breakaway province of Taiwan as part of its mainland.

“Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into their country (the US doesn’t tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don’t think so!,” angry Trump said after China lodged protests over his talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Later Trump said in an interview that “I don’t want China dictating to me. I don’t know why we have to be bound by a one -China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade”.–PTI