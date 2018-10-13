Pizzas must shrink or lose toppings

London : Pizzas in the UK must shrink or lose their toppings under the government’s newly-proposed “calorie caps” on thousands of popular foods sold in restaurants and supermarkets to tackle the growing obesity crisis, a media report said on Friday. The draft proposals said a standard pizza should not contain more than 928 calories, far less than what is sold by takeaways, restaurants and shops, and a savoury pie should have no more than 695 calories. Pies, ready meals and sandwiches will also be subject to the new proposed calorie limits, in a desperate bid to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis, The Telegraph reported.

Public Health England (PHE) said “drastic” measures were needed to combat Britain’s obesity crisis, it said. The move comes as new figures show rates of severe obesity among children have risen by more than a third in just over a decade. More than one in five pupils are obese by the time they leave primary school, including 24,000 children who are classed as ‘severely obese’,” the report said. Alison Tedstone, PHE chief nutritionist, said the threat to children’s health had been “decades in the making”. “It could mean less meat on a pizza, it could mean less cheese, it could mean a smaller size. Consumers are saying they want smaller portions and healthier options,” Tedstone said. “We know just having hea­l­thy options on the menu won’t change the nation’s habits, we need the default option to have fewer calories. The default options for pizzas are margherita and pepperoni pizzas, so we need them to get healthier,” she said.