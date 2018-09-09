PIO’s among 15 indicted in US call centre scam 

Chicago : Fifteen people, including seven of Indian-origin, and five India-based call centres have been indicted in a multi-million call centre scam that victimized thousands of people in the US.

Seven people were arrested on Thursday in the US for their alleged involvement in the scam that victimised over 2,000 people, resulting in over $5.5 million in losses, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Seven defendants and five call centres in India were also charged for their alleged involvement, officials said. Mohamed Kazim Momin, Palak Kumar Patel, Mohammed Sozab Momin, Devin Bradford Pope, Nicholas Alezander Deane, Drue Kyle Riggins and Jantz Parrish Miller were arraigned before US Magistrate Judge Janet F King.

The indictment alleged the defendants were involved in a “sophisticated scheme organized by co-conspirators in India, including a network of call centres in Ahmedabad”.