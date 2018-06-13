PIO spends Rs 38,000 for 1-night to meet Trump

Singapore : An Indian-origin man from Malaysia went to Singapore and spent a whopping USD 573 to put up at a luxury hotel for one night so that he could get a chance to meet US President Donald Trump ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Maharaj Mohan, a 25-year-old consultant, checked into his room at the Shangri-La hotel on Monday and started hanging at the hotel lobby on Tuesday for a glimpse of Trump, Today newspaper reported.

However, all Mohan got for his trouble was a selfie with The Beast, the eight-tonne bulletproof limousine in which the US President travels, the report said.

Staying in the hotel wing adjacent to Trump, Mohan had been stationed at the hotel lobby since 6.30 AM on Tuesday to track the president’s movements.

On Monday, he had stood in the lobby for five hours, in a vain attempt to get the president’s signature on his number one bestseller Trump: The Art Of The Deal.

All he managed to catch was a glimpse of Trump at about 8 AM on Tuesday when he left the hotel for the summit in Capella hotel on Sentosa island. “It is lonely being a Trump supporter in Malaysia,” Mohan, a consultant at his father’s consultancy and training firm, said.

“Everyone told me there is zero chance, one per cent chance (of catching Trump) even being within 20 km radius of the president… But who knows? Sometimes the impossible can happen,” he said.

He said that his admiration for Trump gets him “a lot of hate”.

He said that Trump first caught his eye in 2007 when he won a “battle of the billionaires” in the World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) WrestleMania.

North Korean leader Kim on Tuesday agreed to work toward “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula” in return for security guarantees from the US as Trump wrapped up his historic summit which he described as “honest, direct and productive.”