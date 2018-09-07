PIO jailed for prank calls to S’pore cops

Singapore: An Indian-origin “serial prank caller” in Singapore who repeatedly made nuisance calls to the police, despite being jailed for the same offence previously, was jailed for three years on Thursday.

Gurcharan Singh, a 61-year-old cleaner, usually made the “999” emergency calls after drinking alcohol, the court heard.

The latest incidents occurred over two days in June, with Singh making two calls on the first day and 15 on the second, Channel News Asia reported.

On June 10, Singh called the police using a public phone at a void deck in Chai Chee housing estate. During one such call, he told the operator: “You are stupid.”

“I put one dynamite to the immigration house… You are the police emergency … You should find out everything in the world what’s happening … and question everything … all you should have find out … What a f***ed up police emergency you are,” Singh told the operator. He called the emergency hotline a second time later that night, again expressing unhappiness with the immigration officials, it said.