New York: An Indian-origin man unauthorisedly drove past into a major air force base in the US and died as the vehicle crashed and burst into flames, with FBI saying they are investigating the motive. Hafiz Kazi, 51, of Sausalito drove his minivan into the Travis Air Force Base in California on March 21 without authorisation. FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan said. In the car, 5 propane tanks, and 3 one-gallon gas cans were found.