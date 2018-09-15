PIO couple jailed for ‘questioning’ doctors in US

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 15, 2018 12:14 am
Washington: An Indian-origin couple had their six-month-old twins taken away from them two months ago. Since then, Prakash Settur and Mala Paneer Selvam are allowed to meet them just for an hour a week. The reason? They mistakenly asked the doctors why Himisha, their daughter needed a full body MRI. The health facility dubbed them uncoo­p­era­tive and summ­on­ed Child Protective Services who took the twins away. The parents have been jailed for sex abuse.

