Pilgrims in Bethlehem, fears in Europe on Christmas Eve

Bethlehem (Palestinian Territories) : Pilgrims gathered in Bethlehem for Christmas Eve as Europeans worked up some holiday spirit despite tight security in the shadow of the Berlin market attack, reports AFP.

Dozens of Palestinians and tourists flocked to Bethlehem’s Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, where celebrations will culminate with a midnight mass at the site where Christians believe Jesus was born. Some snapped selfies near the square’s giant Christmas tree and watched the annual Scouts parade in the city, a short drive from Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. “This is Christ’s land, the land of peace,” said Ramzi Abu Khalil, who was wearing a red Santa hat. “We take pride in him. All Christians should come today to Bethlehem. This is a holy day for us and a day of pilgrimage.” Violence put a damper on celebrations in Bethlehem last year, as a wave of knife, gun and car-ramming attacks by Palestinians targeted Israelis and reduced sharply the number of Christmas visitors.

The unrest has subsided in recent months and, with major Bethlehem hotels booked up, many in the city were optimistic this year’s holiday season would bring more visitors. In Europe, many preparing to celebrate were still reeling from this week’s truck attack on the Berlin Christmas market.

Hundreds of investigators were working through the holiday season hunting possible accomplices to Tunisian Anis Amri, who was killed yesterday in a shootout with Italian police near Milan. Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers at the market on Monday, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group. Tunisia said today it had arrested three men suspected of links with Amri, including his nephew.

Locals and tourists in Berlin visited the Christmas market targeted in the attack, and many took a moment to quietly light a candle or lay flowers for the victims.