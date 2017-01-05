PIA and Air France planes clip wings at Toronto Airport

Toronto : A Pakistan International Airlines plane has clipped the wing of an Air France aircraft at the Pearson International Airport here, the latest accident to hit Pakistan’s ailing flag carrier, reports PTI.

The Air France plane was parked at a gate at Terminal 3 when the PIA plane taxiing towards a gate nearby when the airplanes’ wings touched Tuesday night, according to Natalie Moncur, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The wing of PK-789 clipped the wing of an Air France aircraft at Pearson International Airport. No injuries were reported and airport operations were unaffected, CBC News quoted her as saying. The PIA flight had taken off from Lahore and landed in Toronto at around 5:50 pm, said Usman Sherazi, a passenger on board who added that he did not feel the impact when the planes made contact.

He said passengers had to wait for three hours for their baggage. A PIA spokesperson said the incident was under investigation. This incident comes just a month after the fatal crash of PIA plane that killed all 47 people on a domestic flight, forcing the airline to briefly ground its entire ATR fleet.