Peace, not war, suits everyone: Reham Khan on India-Pakistan ties

London: Social activist and journalist Reham Khan on Friday, while dwelling on the relationship between India and Pakistan, underscored the importance of peace.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Reham said, “Our borders are connected, our roads are connected, our people are connected. We need to realize that our solutions are connected. Our solutions are in collaboration. Wars don’t suit anyone. (It is the) peace (which) suits everyone and I think the sooner we realize that (the better it is) and I think people do realize that.” Reham, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stressed on peace and harmony by explaining as to how things connecting the two rival countries were more in number.

“I live in England here, and we live with peace and unity. I have neither asked anyone ever if they are Sunni or Shia, nor have I ever inquired about their countries or sect for that matter. I hardly get any kind of anti-vibe here. If one can live (here) with unity and peace, we (India and Pakistan) have all the more reasons to be in sync and live with harmony as we share borders, our appearances, our colour and language as well.” She added, “People do not have any issues. If there are issues at all, they are generated for the political motives.”

Strongly backing the Pashtun rights, Reham said, “As the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) came into existence, I supported it. Also, whether you brand anyone either a criminal or a terrorist, I believe, everyone should be given a fair trial.” “I always maintain that rights always come with responsibilities. I am very clear that Pashtun rights should be provided. We will campaign. I have campaigned. We should have equal rights. We should have equal opportunities. We should have equal opportunities for jobs. I have written about this extensively in my book because this is very dear to me,” she added.

The upcoming autobiography, which has prompted court notices from her political arch-rivals, reportedly includes details of her interactions with various celebrities and her marriage with Imran. Earlier, Imran filed a petition to stop Reham’s autobiography from being published in the country, following which a stay order was issued on her book launch.