Parliament extends state of emergency

Istanbul: Turkey’s parliament has approved a government-backed motion to extend by another three months the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the July 15 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports AFP. Ankara argues the state of emergency is needed to eradicate the influence in Turkish institutions of the US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. The state of emergency gives the government special powers to fire state employees and close down associations, including media groups. It also extends the time that suspects can be held in jail without being charged.