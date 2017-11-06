Paris opens its first nude restaurant

France is popular for its laid back attitude and is home to a dozen of nudist beaches and pools. Now Paris has opened its arms for its first-ever naked restaurant aptly named O’Naturel which allows diners to dig into their food while going completely naked. Once entered, diners are directed to a cloakroom where they can leave their clothes and head to their tables. Unlike Bunyadi, London’s first nude pop-up restaurant, tables aren’t curtained off for privacy. The layout is that of a normal restaurant.

The restaurant opened to the public on November 3 after a private dinner reserved for Paris Naturist Association. The restaurant allows 40 guests at a time and offers standard French dining – steak, fish and more. There are options for vegan too. Not to forget the wide range of posh wine, in case you need the courage to strip off. The restaurant doesn’t allow passers-by to catch a glimpse of the diners as the view is blocked off.

Though the concept of the new restaurant is is new in France it has already made nudism a regular bit. In a city that is home to 460 areas that includes camping sites and beaches, it is obvious for the restaurant to have a positive response. There are few restaurants around the world with ‘clothing optional’. Bunyadi, that opened last year, is currently looking for funds in order to reopen for a second season. While Innato, located on Spain’s Tenerife Island, has parts of the ‘aphrodisiac menu’ served on the waitstaff’s nude bodies.