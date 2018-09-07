Pak’s anti-graft body files case against Gilani

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top anti-graft body filed a corruption case against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani over the misuse of authority on Thursday and approved inquiries against Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, media said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed the case against Gilani, former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem and others, Geo TV reported.

In its notification, the NAB said that the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund as a result of which the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 128 million, the channel said.