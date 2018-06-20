Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife vitals stable

London: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom’s vital organs have now been functioning normally. After being put on life support, Kulsoom even opened her eyes once. On Tuesday, the doctors treating her at Harley Street Clinic in London, told Sharif that her wife was highly critical.

Sharif family and the five-member board of doctors discussed Kulsoom’s condition and decided that she would not be taken off the ventilator for now. The doctors asked Nawaz to wait for another review of her condition, the timeline of which has not been given at the moment, as per Geo News. The doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Kulsoom’s condition has neither deteriorated nor improved since June 14, when she was shifted to intensive care, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was then sedated, put on life support and is undergoing treatment. The same day, Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had reached London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on June 17 arrived in London to see his ailing sister-in-law. Following the advice by the doctors, Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz had delayed their return to Pakistan.

According to Nawaz’s son Hussain, Kulsoom will be on the ventilator for an indefinite period. Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma). Her condition began to deteriorate in April this year, after which she was moved to London for treatment.